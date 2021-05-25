Cyclone Yaas: Andhra Chief Secy visits Srikakulam to review preparedness
Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Adityanath Das on Tuesday visited Srikakulam district to review the arrangements made in view of the cyclone Yaas.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Adityanath Das on Tuesday visited Srikakulam district to review the arrangements made in view of the cyclone Yaas. The Chief Secretary attended the review meeting from Srikakulam through video conference and explained the situation in three districts. He said there is no major impact at present in the Srikakulam district except little rain and added that all higher officials are stationed in Srikakulam.
The administration has arranged generators and diesel readily so that oxygen supply to COVID-19 patients in hospitals does not get interrupted, he added. In the review meeting with district collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister discussed the precautionary measures to be taken regarding the cyclone, including the need to make necessary arrangements for the safety of power plants and to ensure uninterrupted power supply to hospitals and health facilities treating COVID-19 patients. (ANI)
