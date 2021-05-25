Left Menu

MP: Man kills 10-year-old son

A man allegedly killed his 10-year-old son when the boy tried to intervene in a dispute between him and his wife in Shivpuri city of Madhya Pradesh, police said.The incident took place in Mahal Sarai area early Tuesday morning, Dehat Police Station in-charge Sunil Khemaria said.

PTI | Shivpuri | Updated: 25-05-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 22:03 IST
MP: Man kills 10-year-old son
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly killed his 10-year-old son when the boy tried to intervene in a dispute between him and his wife in Shivpuri city of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place in Mahal Sarai area early Tuesday morning, Dehat Police Station in-charge Sunil Khemaria said. Shaukeen Adivasi, the accused, was drunk and had a quarrel with his wife around 5 am during which he also beat her, the police official said.

Their son woke up due to the noise and tried to shield his mother when Shaukeen assaulted him too and banged his head against a wall, the official said.

The boy died on the spot. The accused fled from his home and a search was on for him, Khemaria said, adding that a case of murder has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021