MP: Man kills 10-year-old son
A man allegedly killed his 10-year-old son when the boy tried to intervene in a dispute between him and his wife in Shivpuri city of Madhya Pradesh, police said.The incident took place in Mahal Sarai area early Tuesday morning, Dehat Police Station in-charge Sunil Khemaria said.
- Country:
- India
A man allegedly killed his 10-year-old son when the boy tried to intervene in a dispute between him and his wife in Shivpuri city of Madhya Pradesh, police said.
The incident took place in Mahal Sarai area early Tuesday morning, Dehat Police Station in-charge Sunil Khemaria said. Shaukeen Adivasi, the accused, was drunk and had a quarrel with his wife around 5 am during which he also beat her, the police official said.
Their son woke up due to the noise and tried to shield his mother when Shaukeen assaulted him too and banged his head against a wall, the official said.
The boy died on the spot. The accused fled from his home and a search was on for him, Khemaria said, adding that a case of murder has been registered.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sunil Khemaria
- Madhya Pradesh
- Mahal Sarai
- Shivpuri city
- Khemaria
- Shaukeen Adivasi
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh MLA Jugal Kishore Bagri dies of COVID-19
Graph of COVID-19 cases on decline in Madhya Pradesh: minister
Madhya Pradesh gearing up for third wave of COVID-19: Minister
Madhya Pradesh govt announces free education for kids orphaned due to COVID-19
Petro price continue to soar above Rs 100 in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan