Police respond to reports of gunshots near intersection where George Floyd died

Minneapolis police said they responded on Tuesday to reports of shots fired near the intersection where George Floyd died exactly a year ago, with one person suffering a gunshot wound that appeared not to be life-threatening. Officers responded to reports of gunfire sounds and a car fleeing the scene two blocks from what has become known as George Floyd square, Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 22:16 IST
Officers responded to reports of gunfire sounds and a car fleeing the scene two blocks from what has become known as George Floyd square, Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder said in a statement. "Information received from callers was that a suspect vehicle was last seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed," Elder said.

A short time later, a person showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound that appeared not to be life-threatening, Elder said. The person was then transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment, Elder added. Billy Briggs, a volunteer caretaker who tends to tributes left to Floyd at the intersection, said the gunfire appeared to stem from an argument over parking. "All clear," Briggs wrote in a text message.

Earlier the Associated Press reported that as many as 30 gunshots were heard near the intersection where Floyd died, sending bystanders who had gathered at the site to mark the anniversary of his death scrambling for cover. Many Americans have assembled around the country to mark the anniversary of Floyd's death, an incident that prompted protests against racism and police brutality in many cities in the United States and in other countries.

