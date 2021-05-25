Left Menu

Delhi Police invokes MCOCA against gangster Kala Jathedi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 22:17 IST
Delhi Police invokes MCOCA against gangster Kala Jathedi
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, officials said on Tuesday.

After escaping from the custody of Haryana Police in February 2020, Jathedi was working to expand his network in the national capital and adjoining states, police said, adding that the gangster is suspected to have left the country.

According to police, Jathedi is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members are involved in several heinous cases in different states.

The special cell of Delhi Police has arrested Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra who are lodged in different jails, officials said.

Jathedi's relative Sonu got injured in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl incident in which two-time Olympian Sushil Kumar has been arrested.

MCOCA was first enacted in Maharashtra in 1999 to crackdown on organised crime syndicates and the underworld. Its success there led to the act being extended to Delhi in 2002.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
Turkey could expand drilling in eastern Mediterranean amid territorial dispute

Turkey could expand drilling in eastern Mediterranean amid territorial dispu...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021