Village sarpanch, supporters held for taking out rally in UP's Shamli

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-05-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 22:28 IST
A newly-elected village head and six of his supporters were arrested on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district for taking out a victory procession amid a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, police said.

Pawti village head Javed and his supporters, including a local disco jockey, were apprehended after the sarpanch took oath at the office.

A case was registered for going against the lockdown rules in the village located under Kairana police station limits in Shamli district. Police said such processions are not allowed under the lockdown guidelines in the state.

UP is under a statewide lockdown till May 31 with only some exemptions such as vaccinations, industrial activity, essential services and movement related to medical emergencies.

