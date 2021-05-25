Moderate Democrats Manchin, Sinema favor bipartisan commission to examine Jan 6 attack on capitol
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 22:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
Two moderate U.S. Senate Democrats, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, on Tuesday urged Republicans to work with them to find a way to create a bipartisan commission to probe the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Manchin
- U.S. Senate
- Republicans
- Democrats
- Kyrsten Sinema
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Senate Democrats aim to expand voting as Republicans seek to rein it in
U.S. Senate Democrats set to advance partisan election law changes
U.S. Senate Democrats, Republicans clash over election law changes
U.S. Senate Democrats set to advance sweeping election law changes
U.S. Senate panel approves tech bill to address China