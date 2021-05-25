Left Menu

Moderate Democrats Manchin, Sinema favor bipartisan commission to examine Jan 6 attack on capitol

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 22:42 IST
Two moderate U.S. Senate Democrats, Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, on Tuesday urged Republicans to work with them to find a way to create a bipartisan commission to probe the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

