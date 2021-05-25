Protester killed as Iraqis scuffle with security forces
PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 25-05-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 22:42 IST
- Iraq
A protester died after being shot as clashes erupted between demonstrators and Iraqi security forces in Baghdad's Tahrir Square, Iraqi security officials and a rights monitor said. Security forces Tuesday used live ammunition to disperse crowds after protesters began throwing stones, witnesses and Iraqi officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
