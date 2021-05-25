Get 24 Indian fishermen released from Qatar jail: CM to Centre
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take steps for getting 24 Indian fishermen released from a Qatar prison.
While 20 fishermen hailed from Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, the others were from neighbouring Kerala and they were arrested on March 25 in Qatar waters by authorities there, Stalin said in a letter to Jaishankar.
On March 22, the fishermen had set out for fishing from Iran in a fishing vessel registered in that country, he added.
Their families were concerned and have requested the government's intervention, the CM said and urged the union minister to take all steps for freeing Indian fishermen from Qatar jail and bring them home.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kerala receives 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield
COVID: Kerala releases 560 prisoners on parole following SC directive
We need to candidly understand why Cong failed to dislodge incumbent govts in Kerala, Assam and drew complete blank in WB: Sonia Gandhi.
Universal pricing system for COVID-treatment introduced in pvt hospitals: Kerala govt tells HC
Practically impossible to provide oxygen to other states due to rising COVID cases: Kerala CM tells Centre