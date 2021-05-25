Left Menu

Get 24 Indian fishermen released from Qatar jail: CM to Centre

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-05-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 22:42 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take steps for getting 24 Indian fishermen released from a Qatar prison.

While 20 fishermen hailed from Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, the others were from neighbouring Kerala and they were arrested on March 25 in Qatar waters by authorities there, Stalin said in a letter to Jaishankar.

On March 22, the fishermen had set out for fishing from Iran in a fishing vessel registered in that country, he added.

Their families were concerned and have requested the government's intervention, the CM said and urged the union minister to take all steps for freeing Indian fishermen from Qatar jail and bring them home.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

