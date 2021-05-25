Left Menu

Peru's president says 'no impunity' for those behind jungle massacre

Peru's interim president said on Tuesday there will be "no impunity" for the authors of a massacre of 16 Peruvians in a jungle region known for cocaine production, which authorities attribute to a dissident faction of Shining Path rebels. "We are doing all we can to deploy the police and the military in a way that we can efficiently combat this plague," interim President Francisco Sagasti told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 22:59 IST
Peru's president says 'no impunity' for those behind jungle massacre

Peru's interim president said on Tuesday there will be "no impunity" for the authors of a massacre of 16 Peruvians in a jungle region known for cocaine production, which authorities attribute to a dissident faction of Shining Path rebels.

"We are doing all we can to deploy the police and the military in a way that we can efficiently combat this plague," interim President Francisco Sagasti told reporters. "We know this is a rough terrain with many ravines that the narcoterrorists know very well." Peru in the 1980s and 1990s went through a conflict between Shining Path rebels who sought to overthrow the government and state forces, which led to the death of 69,000 Peruvians, according to official figures.

This century, the Shining Path has mostly retreated and a dissident faction of the original group is still active in a section of the Peruvian jungle where they go by a different name and, according to authorities, serve as bodyguards for drug traffickers. The massacre happened in that jungle section, known as the Valle de los Rios Apurimac, Ene y Mantaro, where 75% of the nation's cocaine is produced, according to official figures.

The attack took place two weeks before Peruvians are set to elect a new president, choosing between leftist Pedro Castillo, a school teacher, and right-wing Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of jailed ex-president Alberto Fujimori. Both candidates have condemned the attack.

Fujimori supporters have sought during the campaign to link Castillo to rebel groups sympathetic to the Shining Path. "We beat them in other parts of the country many years ago, but (the Shining Path) continues in just one place and we hope to eradicate terrorism very soon with decisive action from the armed forces," Sagasti said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
Turkey could expand drilling in eastern Mediterranean amid territorial dispute

Turkey could expand drilling in eastern Mediterranean amid territorial dispu...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021