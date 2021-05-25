Chhatrasal stadium brawl: Sushil Kumar, associate taken to spot for crime scene reconstruction

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday took Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay to three locations, including the Chhatrasal Stadium to recreate the crime scene in the alleged property dispute case that led to the death of a wrestler there, officials said.

They were arrested on Sunday from outer Delhi's Mundka area.

Kumar and Ajay were taken by the Crime Branch to the locations linked to the scene of crime which also includes Shalimar Bagh and the property in Model Town where the victim lived, according to police. The police team visited the crime scene in the morning and was back by noon. A crime team collected fingerprints from cars seized from the stadium where the brawl happened, the officials said.

''These places were visited by the investigating team for pointing out the sequence of the incident by the accused. A forensic team also visited the spots along with the crime team for further examination,'' a senior police officer said. Police said on Monday, the sole purpose as part of investigations, was to interrogate Kumar in connection with the incident and his whereabouts. While on Tuesday, the Crime Branch team took him to the locations as part of the ongoing investigation, they said. The forensic team of the Crime Branch assisting the probe comprises forensic scientific and forensic psychological experts. The scientific experts, besides working on the crime scene, are also working to trace the devices used by the suspects in the case, including the cell phone of Kumar and his associates who helped him while he was absconding, police said. The officer said the main focus of the investigation now would be to establish the events which are directly linked to the incident. Police said forensic experts have lifted fingerprints and other samples from all the three locations. As part of the probe, the places of incident were also photographed by the team. The place where the victim lived was also examined by the forensic experts. The psychological experts are helping with the interrogation in the case, police said. The ownership of the vehicles seized from the stadium have been accessed and further investigation is underway, they said. However, sources said that one of the cars which was at the stadium where the brawl took place was stolen from the Rohini area and three other cars were found to be registered in the name of National Capital region-based company. The senior officer said Kumar’s alleged links with gangsters such as Kala Jathegi and jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana is also being probed. The Delhi Police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi. During preliminary investigation, it also emerged that when Kumar was in Punjab, he had purchased a internet dongle, which he used for contacting his associates, and police are now trying to identify them. Kumar and his associate Ajay were arrested on Sunday from outer Delhi’s Mundka area. Kumar was interrogated for almost four hours on Monday, officials said, adding they are investigating the case from different angles. A senior official had said earlier that Kumar was questioned to ascertain the sequence of events that transpired and led the crime and also about his whereabouts after the incident. “He was also questioned about his associates and friends who helped him to hide. He will be taken to the spot for recreating the crime scene,” the officer had said. A 23-year-old wrestler died and two of his friends were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Kumar and others inside the Chhatrasal Stadium. The incident occurred on the intervening night of May 4 and May 5 over a dispute related to a property located in the Model Town area.

