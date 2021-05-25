Afghanistan should take steps to stop terrorists from using its soil for cross border attacks: Pak Army

The Pakistan Army's top brass on Tuesday asked Afghanistan to take steps to stop terrorists from using its soil for cross border attacks.

The 241st Corps Commanders’ Conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa took a comprehensive review of the global, regional and domestic security environment with particular focus on situations along borders especially Line of Control/Working Boundary and Pak-Afghan Border, the army said in a statement.

While reviewing recent developments in the Afghan peace process and its attendant effects on the security situation, especially along the Pak-Afghan border, the meeting reaffirmed Pakistan's support for regional peace and stability.

The Taliban and the Afghan government are holding direct talks to end 19 years of war that has killed tens of thousands of people and ravaged various parts of the country.

''Taking serious note of the recent cross border firing incidents from Afghanistan and regrouping of terrorist leadership/outfits across, (the) forum expressed hope that Afghanistan soil will not be used against Pakistan,” according to the statement.

It said that Pakistan has taken effective border control and management measures in light of the emerging regional security situation. It said Pakistan expected the same from Afghanistan “to deny any space to spoilers of peace”.

The forum was apprised on evolving operational imperatives and corresponding strategy to meet upcoming challenges and the COAS expressed satisfaction over Army’s operational readiness in view of the emerging security threats, the statement said.

The commanders also especially reviewed the situation in tribal districts which were merged with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the situation in Balochistan and stressed upon fast paced socio-economic development of these areas to capitalize on the hard earned peace to bring an enduring stability.

General Bajwa appreciated the army's all-out support to civil administration against the ongoing third wave of COVID-19 that contributed in bringing significant reduction in spread of the pandemic and controlling its adverse effects.

The Corps Commanders meetings are regularly held every month to discuss the security situation in the country.

