PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-05-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 23:42 IST
All efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply of milk during lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: Pxfuel
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government was taking all efforts to ensure unhindered door-to-door supply of milk, an essential commodity, during the ongoing lockdown period, Milk and Dairy Development Minister SM Nasar said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said both procurement and supply of milk for the public were good in the district.

The government was taking all steps to ensure the uninterrupted supply of basic needs of people during the ongoing lockdown, announced by the state government till May 31 without any relaxations, such as water, vegetables and milk, he said.

The lockdown was imposed to break the chain of coronavirus and all including Ministers, MLAs, MPs and officials were involved in serving people, he told reporters.

''In lines with the Chief Minister's (MK Stalin) directions, all efforts are on to ensure uninterrupted supply of people's basic needs like vegetables milk,water and medical services during this lockdown.'' Similarly, officials have been asked to ensure proper door-to-door supply of milk after due procurement, he said after holding a review of the activities here.

Milk was an essential commodity being consumed by people of all age groups, he said.

Earlier, an official release had made some erroneous remarks quoted to the minister.PTI SA NVM SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

