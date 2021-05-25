Left Menu

6,000 bottles of codeine phosphate-based cough syrups seized in Jammu, 2 held

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-05-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 23:44 IST
6,000 bottles of codeine phosphate-based cough syrups seized in Jammu, 2 held
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were arrested in Jammu division on Tuesday with 6,000 bottles of codeine phosphate-based cough syrups, officials said.

Based on a tip-off that a truck coming from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir is carrying Codeine Phosphate-based cough syrups, teams of the Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) swung into action and laid nakas at various places.

They intercepted a truck and upon checking, a total of 6,000 bottles of Codeine Phosphate-based cough syrups packed in 50 boxes were seized from the vehicle, the officials said.

The cough syrups contain codeine phosphate, which is a narcotic drug and causes addiction when used in large quantities over a period of time.

Truck driver Karan Kumar and his assistant Yashpal were arrested and a case was registered against them under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

A probe into the matter is underway and more arrests are expected in the case, the officials said.

This is one of the biggest seizures of such drugs in Jammu and Kashmir in recent times, they said.

The ANTF has appealed to the public to share more such information of drug dealers so that this menace is uprooted from the society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
Turkey could expand drilling in eastern Mediterranean amid territorial dispute

Turkey could expand drilling in eastern Mediterranean amid territorial dispu...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021