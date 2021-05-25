Left Menu

Two held for black marketing black fungus drug in Hyderabad

Special Operations team of Malkajgiri under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate oarrested two persons for black marketing of Amphotericin B Liposome Injection, an antiviral drug used in the treatment of black fungus.

Two held for black marketing black fungus drug in Hyderabad
Two apprehended in the case of black marketing (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Special Operations team of Malkajgiri under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate oarrested two persons for black marketing of Amphotericin B Liposome Injection, an antiviral drug used in the treatment of black fungus. In a statement on Tuesday, police said the arrested persons have been identified as Thokala Avinash, 31, and Alwala Venkatesh, 34.

While the duo has been taken into custody, a third person, Narender, also accused in the case is currently absconding. According to the police, he was the supplier of the drug. The police recovered four vials of Amphotericin B Liposome injection 50mg (Ambilion 50), two cell phones, and two vehicles - a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler - from the possession of the accused.

The demand for the Amphotericin B Liposome injection has significantly increased amid the second wave of Covid-19. Both the apprehended persons along with the seized property have been handed over to Uppal Police Station for taking necessary action. (ANI)

