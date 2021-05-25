Two held for black marketing black fungus drug in Hyderabad

Special Operations team of Malkajgiri under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate oarrested two persons for black marketing of Amphotericin B Liposome Injection, an antiviral drug used in the treatment of black fungus. In a statement on Tuesday, police said the arrested persons have been identified as Thokala Avinash, 31, and Alwala Venkatesh, 34.

While the duo has been taken into custody, a third person, Narender, also accused in the case is currently absconding. According to the police, he was the supplier of the drug. The police recovered four vials of Amphotericin B Liposome injection 50mg (Ambilion 50), two cell phones, and two vehicles - a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler - from the possession of the accused.

The demand for the Amphotericin B Liposome injection has significantly increased amid the second wave of Covid-19. Both the apprehended persons along with the seized property have been handed over to Uppal Police Station for taking necessary action. (ANI)

