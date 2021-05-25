Man detained for marrying again without divorcing first wife

A man was detained after his wife along with a police team reached a wedding venue here while he was marrying another woman, an official said on Tuesday and added that the action was taken as divorce procedures had not been completed. On Monday, when Ashish Verma was getting married to a resident of Pilibhit, his wife along with her family members reached the Pooranpur police station, and then took a police team to the marriage venue, Station House Officer Harishwardhan Singh Rathor said.

He said that on a complaint from the woman, a resident of Bareilly, the man was detained and later, released with a warning and asked to follow the law.

The woman in her complaint said that she had married Verma, a resident of Shahjahanpur, on November 28, 2012, the officer said. She has alleged that after a few months, her in-laws started harassing her for dowry, following which she had lodged a case of dowry with police and it is in court, Rathor said.

She also said that divorce procedures have not been completed nor any agreement has been reached in the dowry case, he said. The case is pending in court, and a decision is awaited. Verma, who was getting married again, was violating rules, the SHO said.

He said that by the time police reached the marriage venue the function was over, however, investigation is underway.

