Left Menu

Param Bir Singh asked him to pay Rs 10 cr to Sharma to escape arrest, bookie alleges

Singh was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner following police officer Sachin Wazes arrest in the case of SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis house. Singh later accused then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption. PTI DC KRK KRK

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 00:08 IST
Param Bir Singh asked him to pay Rs 10 cr to Sharma to escape arrest, bookie alleges
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket bookie Sonu Jalan in a statement before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has alleged that IPS officer Param Bir Singh had asked him to pay Rs 10 crore to former police inspector Pradeep Sharma if he wanted to avoid arrest in a ''big case,'' sources said on Tuesday.

Both Singh and Sharma were not available for comment.

The CID of Maharashtra police is investigating extortion allegations leveled by Jalan against Singh, a former Mumbai police commissioner; Sharma, inspector Rajkumar Kothmire and others.

Jalan had sent a letter to Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey, following which the CID took up the probe.

In his statement, Jalan told CID officials that after his arrest in a betting case in May 2018 by the Anti Extortion Cell of Thane police, he was taken to Param Bir Singh who was then Thane police commissioner.

Singh asked for information about cricket bookies in India and also threatened to arrest him in a ''big case'' along with his family members, he claimed.

If he wanted to save himself, Jalan should pay Rs 10 crore to Pradeep Sharma, Singh allegedly told Jalan, as per the statement. Singh was shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner following police officer Sachin Waze's arrest in the case of SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house. Singh later accused then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption. PTI DC KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
3
UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

Global
4
Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says UNICEF report

Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021