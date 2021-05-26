Left Menu

Body of martyred jawan reaches Ratlam; last rites on Wednesday

PTI | Ratlam | Updated: 26-05-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 00:09 IST
Body of martyred jawan reaches Ratlam; last rites on Wednesday
  • Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of Indian Army jawan Kanhaiyalal Jat, who died in the line of duty in Sikkim, was brought here on Tuesday for last rites at his ancestral village Gunavad in the district.

Lance Naik Kanhaiyalal Jat (32) was killed in a sudden blast while cleaning an Army vehicle in Sikkim on Saturday, his brother said.

His last rites with full military honours will take place on Wednesday at Gunavad, he said.

The body of the soldier arrived here from Sikkim via Delhi and Indore, a senior official said.

From Indore, it was taken by an Army contingent to the Mhow Army Camp where a guard of honour was given to the martyred soldier, he said.

Later, Jat's mortal remains were brought to Ratlam, where they were kept in the district hospital mortuary, the official said.

A police team was deployed at the mortuary as a precautionary measure, Additional SP Sunil Patidar said.

The last rites of the martyred soldier will take place at Gunavad in the presence of Army officials and only close family members in view of COVID-19 restrictions, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kratika Bheemavat said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
3
UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

Global
4
Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says UNICEF report

Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021