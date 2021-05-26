Body of martyred jawan reaches Ratlam; last rites on Wednesday

The mortal remains of Indian Army jawan Kanhaiyalal Jat, who died in the line of duty in Sikkim, was brought here on Tuesday for last rites at his ancestral village Gunavad in the district.

Lance Naik Kanhaiyalal Jat (32) was killed in a sudden blast while cleaning an Army vehicle in Sikkim on Saturday, his brother said.

His last rites with full military honours will take place on Wednesday at Gunavad, he said.

The body of the soldier arrived here from Sikkim via Delhi and Indore, a senior official said.

From Indore, it was taken by an Army contingent to the Mhow Army Camp where a guard of honour was given to the martyred soldier, he said.

Later, Jat's mortal remains were brought to Ratlam, where they were kept in the district hospital mortuary, the official said.

A police team was deployed at the mortuary as a precautionary measure, Additional SP Sunil Patidar said.

The last rites of the martyred soldier will take place at Gunavad in the presence of Army officials and only close family members in view of COVID-19 restrictions, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kratika Bheemavat said.

