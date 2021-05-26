Sweeping bill to counter China introduced in U.S. House

U.S. congressional efforts to address competition with China moved ahead on Tuesday as the chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee introduced sweeping legislation to boost economic competitiveness and push Beijing on human rights.

Representative Gregory Meeks introduced the "Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act," or EAGLE Act, as the Senate separately heads toward a vote on its own legislative package seeking to counter China.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)