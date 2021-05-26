Constable dismissed, his two associates held for kidnapping accused

A Delhi Police head constable was dismissed from service and his two accomplices were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a dacoity accused and hiding him at a police station here, officials said on Tuesday.

Head Constable Rakesh Kumar had demanded Rs 3 lakh from the accused's sister for his safe release, they said.

Varun Kumar, the accused, was involved in a dacoity case in Gandhi Nagar in March.

Rakesh had shared Varun's picture with his sister and gave away his location following which the police managed to rescue the man, the police said, adding that the head constable had not told anyone about it in the police station.

The head constable and his two associates Aamir Khan, a police informer, and Mukesh Kumar, who is posted in the Delhi Home Guard, have been arrested in the case, they said.

The matter came to light when an FIR was lodged at Sunlight Colony police station on May 15 wherein a woman stated that her brother Varun had been kidnapped.

The woman said she has been receiving ransom calls through WhatsApp on her mobile.

According to the FIR, she said the kidnappers were asking her to bring Rs 3 lakh at Sarai Kale Khan to get her brother released.

Varun was rescued from the Jamia Nagar police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said.

His associate Anubhav had once told Khan about the dacoity incident and said Varun's share of the loot was Rs 1.5 lakh.

According to the police, Khan shared the details of the dacoity case with the head constable and the duo hatched a plan to recover the robbed money from Varun.

The police said they have also arrested Varun in the dacoity case and recovered Rs 1.4 lakh cash from his house.

