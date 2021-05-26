U.S. Senate confirms Kristen Clarke as top Justice Dept. civil rights lawyer
Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 00:54 IST
A divided U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to confirm Kristen Clarke to lead the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, where she will oversee two high-profile investigations into possible patterns of police misconduct in Minneapolis and Louisville.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
