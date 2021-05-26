Left Menu

UK's Raab arrives in Israel, calls for cycle of violence to end

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-05-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 00:55 IST
UK's Raab arrives in Israel, calls for cycle of violence to end
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday a cycle of violence between Israelis and Palestinians must end as he arrived for talks following the worst outbreak of fighting in years.

"I will meet with both senior leaders here and in the Occupied Palestinian Territories on how to make the recent ceasefire lasts," he wrote on Twitter.

"We must end the cycle of violence and make progress towards a lasting peace."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
3
UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

Global
4
Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says UNICEF report

Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021