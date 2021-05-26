UK's Raab arrives in Israel, calls for cycle of violence to end
Reuters | London | Updated: 26-05-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 00:55 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday a cycle of violence between Israelis and Palestinians must end as he arrived for talks following the worst outbreak of fighting in years.
"I will meet with both senior leaders here and in the Occupied Palestinian Territories on how to make the recent ceasefire lasts," he wrote on Twitter.
Advertisement
"We must end the cycle of violence and make progress towards a lasting peace."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palestinians
- Dominic Raab
- Britain
- Palestinian
- Israelis
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain to bring forward long-term plan on social care -minister
Britain sets out plans to crack down on spying by foreign states
Britain seeking constructive engagement on COVID-19 vaccine waivers
Britain seeking constructive engagement on COVID-19 vaccine waivers
Britain to introduce legislation to protect N.Ireland army veterans