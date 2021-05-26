Left Menu

Bihar: Man killed, another injured in firing during 'tilak' ceremony

PTI | Sasaram | Updated: 26-05-2021 01:12 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 01:12 IST
Bihar: Man killed, another injured in firing during 'tilak' ceremony
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and another injured in firing during celebrations at a ''tilak'' (engagement) ceremony in Rohtas district of Bihar, police said on Tuesday.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the incident which occurred on Monday night at Katiyara village in Bhanas area.

Police said that the body of 23-year-old Anil Paswan was handed over to the family on Tuesday after post-mortem examination at Sadar Hospital at Sasaram, the district headquarters.

Bhima Paswan, who was injured in the celebratory firing at the pre-wedding ceremony, is undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital.

Following a complaint by the family of the deceased, the police registered an FIR and four persons named in it were arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
3
UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

Global
4
Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says UNICEF report

Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021