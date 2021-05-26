U.S. judge dismisses indictment against ex-Trump adviser Bannon, cites pardon

A U.S. judge has dismissed an indictment accusing Steve Bannon, who was once an adviser to former President Donald Trump, of defrauding donors in a scheme to build Trump's signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan said dismissal was "the proper course" in light of a pardon that Trump gave Bannon just before leaving the White House.

