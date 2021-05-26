U.S. judge dismisses indictment against ex-Trump adviser Bannon, cites pardon
Reuters | New York | Updated: 26-05-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 01:22 IST
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. judge has dismissed an indictment accusing Steve Bannon, who was once an adviser to former President Donald Trump, of defrauding donors in a scheme to build Trump's signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan said dismissal was "the proper course" in light of a pardon that Trump gave Bannon just before leaving the White House.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manhattan
- White House
- Trump
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
Advertisement
ALSO READ
White House says it is assessing impact of Colonial Pipeline incident on fuel supply
White House, seeking to boost vaccinations, touts free Uber, Lyft rides
White House, seeking to further boost vaccines, touts ride shares
White House condemns attacks on Israel, calls for co-existence in Jerusalem
Health News Roundup: France virus cases rise at slowest pace in nearly a year; White House, seeking to boost vaccinations, touts free Uber, Lyft rides and more