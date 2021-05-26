Biden hopeful for a deal on George Floyd police bill after Memorial Day
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2021 03:07 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 03:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he is hopeful an agreement will be reached on the George Floyd police reform legislation after the May 31 Memorial Day holiday.
Biden had missed a self-imposed deadline of passing the bill by Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of the killing of Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Minneapolis
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- George Floyd
- Floyd
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting
Minneapolis mayor: After year of reckoning, time for change
US Prez Joe Biden appoints special envoy for N Korea after talks with his South Korean president
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris release their tax returns
Joe Biden, South Korea's Moon express willingness to engage North Korea