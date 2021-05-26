Left Menu

Biden hopeful for a deal on George Floyd police bill after Memorial Day

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he is hopeful an agreement will be reached on the George Floyd police reform legislation after the May 31 Memorial Day holiday.

Biden had missed a self-imposed deadline of passing the bill by Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of the killing of Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

