Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. judge dismisses indictment against ex-Trump adviser Bannon, cites pardon

Steve Bannon, the onetime top strategist for former President Donald Trump and recipient of a presidential pardon, on Tuesday won dismissal of an indictment accusing him of defrauding donors to a fund to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan said dismissal was "the proper course" in light of the pardon, which Bannon received in the final hours of Trump's presidency.

Jeffrey Epstein's jail guards avoid prison as judge approves pact with prosecutors

Two jail guards who admitted to falsifying records on the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself on their watch won a federal judge's approval on Tuesday for an agreement to end the criminal case against them and let them avoid prison. The defendants, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, had been accused of falling asleep and surfing the internet rather than checking on Epstein every 30 minutes at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan.

Two moderate Democrats urge Senate Republicans to back U.S. Capitol riot probe

Two U.S. Senate Democrats known for independent streaks urged Republicans on Tuesday to support a bipartisan commission into the deadly January attack on the Capitol, after one in six House Republicans broke with party leadership and backed the probe. Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema called on Republicans to work with them to reach agreement on a bill to investigate the events leading up to and on Jan. 6, when President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building while Congress was certifying Democrat Joe Biden's November election victory, leaving five dead.

George Floyd's family lobbies Biden for U.S. police reform on anniversary of death

A year after his killing sparked a national reckoning over U.S. racial injustice, George Floyd's relatives met on Tuesday with President Joe Biden at the White House and with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to urge passage of police reform legislation in their loved one's name. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died in handcuffs with his neck pinned to a Minneapolis street under a white police officer's knee, become the face of a national movement against police brutality and bias in the U.S. criminal justice system.

U.S. FDA may not review new COVID-19 vaccine EUA requests during pandemic

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it may decline to review and process new emergency use authorization (EUA) requests for COVID-19 vaccines for the rest of the pandemic, if a company has not already begun discussions.

So far, vaccines from Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson have been authorized for emergency use in the United States. (https://bit.ly/3fOpP2S)

George Floyd bill misses anniversary deadline, but U.S. lawmakers say prospects are good

U.S. lawmakers negotiating a police reform bill say they are optimistic about the prospects for a bipartisan deal, despite missing a deadline set by President Joe Biden of the one anniversary on Tuesday of the killing of George Floyd. Republicans and Democrats in Congress have in many ways become even more divided in the year since Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed in Minneapolis by a white officer kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes.

U.S. prepares for summer air travel spike, may allow more foreign visitors

U.S. airlines and agencies are preparing for increased domestic air travel this summer even as the government continues to debate whether to allow more foreign travelers to visit. Shares in American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines were sharply higher on Tuesday after top executives said that the pace of a leisure travel recovery was increasing.

Prosecutor in Trump criminal probe convenes grand jury -Washington Post

Manhattan's district attorney has convened a grand jury that is expected to decide whether to indict Donald Trump, which indicates he feels he has evidence of a crime by the former president or someone close to him or by his company, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. "The panel was convened recently and will sit three days a week for six months," the Post said, citing two unnamed people familiar with the development.

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks to dismiss new indictment, cites prosecutors' overreach

Ghislaine Maxwell has urged a U.S. judge to throw out the criminal case alleging she procured four teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, accusing prosecutors of overreaching in an effort to "get" her. In a filing made public on Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan, Maxwell's lawyers said prosecutors waited too long to add the fourth accuser's allegations to an amended indictment filed in March, despite knowing of them for more than a decade.

Senate, House intelligence committees also probing COVID-19 origins -officials

The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives intelligence committees are conducting their own investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 virus and how the U.S. government responded to the crisis, two Congressional officials said. U.S. intelligence agencies are examining reports that researchers at a laboratory in Wuhan, China, were seriously ill in 2019 a month before the first COVID-19 cases were reported, U.S. government sources have told Reuters.

