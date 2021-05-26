Syrians go to the polls in election that Assad is set to win
Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 26-05-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 09:37 IST
- Country:
- Syrian Arab Republic
Polling stations opened on Wednesday across Syria in a presidential election that is set to usher Bashar al-Assad into a fourth term in office.
The government says the election shows Syria is functioning normally, despite the decade-old war. But the opposition and Western nations view the exercise as a farce to rubber-stamp Assad's grip on power.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement