4 terrorists killed in Quetta: Pakistan police

Four suspected terrorists have been killed in a police operation in Pakistans restive Balochistan province, days after a bomb blast during a pro-Palestine rally took the lives of seven people, police said.The Counter Terrorism Department CTD launched the operation in Agbara area on the outskirts of the capital city, Quetta, on Tuesday night, based on a tip-off.Four of the terrorists were killed in heavy firing, while two of them managed to escape, police said.

PTI | Quetta | Updated: 26-05-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 10:27 IST
Four suspected terrorists have been killed in a police operation in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, days after a bomb blast during a pro-Palestine rally took the lives of seven people, police said.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) launched the operation in Agbara area on the outskirts of the capital city, Quetta, on Tuesday night, based on a tip-off.

''Four of the terrorists were killed in heavy firing, while two of them managed to escape,'' police said. A large cache of guns, ammunition and weapons was seized from the spot.

The police operation follows last Friday's bomb blast in the province during a pro-Palestine rally in which seven people were killed and 13 others injured.

No outfit had taken responsibility for the attack. However, Baloch nationalists and Taliban insurgents are active in the area and often carry out such attacks.

Last month, a bomb exploded in the parking lot of the Serena Hotel in Quetta, killing at least five people and wounding 12 others.

The Chinese ambassador to Pakistan was staying at the hotel at the time of the attack, but was away on a visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

