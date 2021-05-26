Left Menu

Pak journalist attacked at home in Islamabad

26-05-2021
A Pakistani journalist, known for his criticism of the armed forces, has been attacked by unknown assailants outside his home in Islamabad, in another series of assaults on media persons.

Asad Ali Toor, who is also a YouTuber, was tied, gagged, severely beaten outside his residence in the upscale F-10 sector late on Tuesday night, according to police.

A video showed three men briskly walking away from the apartment building after thrashing Toor who was staggering and trying to recollect himself.

Another video showed Toor moving in a hospital with his shirt soaked in blood at his elbow but apparently out of danger.

Talking about the details of the incident in the clip, Toor said the attackers had asked him about the source of his funds.

He also revealed in a separate video that he was being threatened and was informed by a “well-wisher” of some attack after Eid.

Last year, a case was registered against Toor, a known critic of the armed forces. But the Lahore High Court later absolved him of the charges.

No one has taken responsibility for the attack which came a month after journalist Absar Alam was shot and injured while he was walking in a park near his house in the capital.

In July last year, journalist Matiullah Jan was kidnapped from Islamabad and tortured for hours at some unknown location before being left near a lonely road to make it to his home in battered conditions.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry took note of the incident and ordered the Islamabad police chief to probe the matter. But, so far no one has been traced in all the attacks, despite videos showing faces of the attackers and kidnappers.

