Wrestler murder case: Four associates of Sushil Kumar arrested

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 11:13 IST
Four associates of Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who were involved in the alleged property dispute case that led to the death of a 23-year-old wrestler at the Chhatrasal Stadium, have been arrested here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Bhupender (38), Mohit (22), Gulab (24), residents of Haryana's Jhajjar district and Manjeet (29), a native of Rohtak district, they said.

They are active members of the Kala Asauda and Neeraj Bawana gangs and were arrested from Delhi's Kanjhawala area on Tuesday night, police said.

The arrests were made by the team of Special Staff of Rohini district of the Delhi Police on a tip off.

All the four arrested are associates of Kumar and were involved in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl.

Non Bailable Warrants were also issued against them in connection with the incident, they said.

Wrestler Sagar Rana died and two of his friends were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Kumar and others inside the Chhatrasal Stadium.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of May 4 and May 5 over a dispute related to a property located in the Model Town area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), Pranav Tayal, said the special staff of the district received information that four persons of the Kala Asauda and Neeraj Bawana gangs involved in the case were coming to Ghewra village to meet their associate Kala. ''Acting upon the information, our team laid a trap near Ghewra railway crossing and apprehended all the four persons after their identification through a secret informer,'' he said.

When interrogated, all the four accused narrated the sequence of events and details of other persons involved in the crime. They also said that they abandoned their vehicles and weapons at the spot of crime, the DCP said.

Kumar and his associate Ajay were arrested on Sunday from outer Delhi's Mundka area by a team of Delhi Police''s Special Cell and the case was then transferred to the Crime Branch which is presently probing the case.

