France's Le Drian: Russia not reacting to Belarus situation equals condoning

Russia not reacting to the fact that Belarus forced down a jetliner and arrested a dissident journalist on board on Monday is the same thing as condoning those actions, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France 2 television on Wednesday.

France, Ireland, and Estonia will raise the incident at a private meeting of the United Nations Security Council later in the day, diplomats said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)