Left Menu

EU partly to blame for Mediterranean migrant deaths -UN

Commenting on the report, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called for urgent reforms of search and rescue policies and practices in Libya as well as the EU and its member states to ensure compliance with international law. "The real tragedy is that so much of the suffering and death along the central Mediterranean route is preventable," she said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-05-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 11:30 IST
EU partly to blame for Mediterranean migrant deaths -UN
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@UNGeneva)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The European Union is partly to blame for deaths of migrants taking boats across the Mediterranean due to unanswered distress calls, obstruction of humanitarian rescue efforts, and so-called "pushbacks" to Libya, the United Nations said on Wednesday. Thousands of refugees and migrants including many from Africa undertake long, dangerous journeys via Libya to Europe each year, often embarking on small, inflatable boats in search of a better life.

Death rates are rising and so far this year at least 632 people have died on that route, the U.N. rights office said in a 37-page report entitled "Lethal Disregard", calling this a "human tragedy on a massive scale". The report found that the lack of migrant protection "is not a tragic anomaly, but rather a consequence of concrete policy decisions and practices by the Libyan authorities, European Union member states and institutions, and other actors..."

The EU has not only cut back on its own official search and rescue operations but individual governments have prevented humanitarian agencies from rescuing migrants in distress, by impounding their vessels and targeting individuals with administrative and criminal proceedings, the report said. There have also been "pushbacks at sea" where migrant vessels have been returned from international waters to Libya with the help of European helicopters, migrants told the U.N. rights office.

The report, covering the period from January 2019 to December 2020 and based on interviews with 80 migrants, also said some interceptions by Libyan authorities had endangered migrants. Some boats were rammed or shot at, causing boats to capsize or migrants to jump overboard. Often, migrants face exploitation and abuse back in Libya. Commenting on the report, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called for urgent reforms of search and rescue policies and practices in Libya as well as the EU and its member states to ensure compliance with international law.

"The real tragedy is that so much of the suffering and death along the central Mediterranean route is preventable," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021