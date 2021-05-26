Left Menu

Amid COVID-19, we should not lose sight of challenges like climate change, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that while continuing the fight against COVID-19, the world should not lose sight of other big challenges like climate change.

26-05-2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that while continuing the fight against COVID-19, the world should not lose sight of other big challenges like climate change. While delivering the keynote address on the occasion of "Vesak Global Celebrations" on Buddha Purnima, PM Modi said the "reckless lifestyle" of the present generation threatens the coming generations.

"Friends, COVID-19 is certainly a major challenge we face. While we do everything possible to fight it, we must not lose sight of the other challenges humanity faces. One of the biggest challenges is that of climate change. The reckless lifestyle of the present threatens the coming generations," he said. PM Modi noted that weather patterns are changing, glaciers are melting. rivers and forests are in danger.

"We can not let our plants remain wounded. Lord Buddha put emphasis on a way of life where respect for mother nature is paramount," PM Modi said. Expressing pride in the country's achievements on the issue of environment, PM Modi informed that India is among the few large economies to be on track to completing the targets of the Paris accord.

"For us, sustainable living is not only about right words but about right actions," he said. The Prime Minister also thanked the first responders, front-line health care workers, doctors, nurses and volunteers for selflessly risking their lives to serve others in need every day. He expressed condolences to those who have suffered and lost their near and dear ones.

Prime Minister noted that the pandemic has impacted every nation across the world and left a huge economic impact as well, and acknowledged the individuals and organisations who rose to the occasion contributed their bit in the fight against the pandemic and said their actions were aligned with the teaching of Lord Buddha. "In the last year, we have seen several individuals and organisations rise to the occasion and do everything possible to reduce suffering. I have also learned of the generous contribution of equipment and materials made by the Buddist organizations, followers of Buddh dharma from the world over... By the outpouring of generosity, and support of fellow humans, the actions are in line with the teaching of Lord Buddha," he said. (ANI)

