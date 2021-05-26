Left Menu

Maha: Man killed in tiger attack in Chandrapur

A 42-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger at a forest in Maharashtras Chandrapur district on Wednesday, a forest official said.The incident took place around 8 am when the man went to collect tendu leaves in the Vandra beat of Brahmapuri forest range, he said.The Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve is located in Chandrapur district.

26-05-2021
A 42-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger at a forest in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Wednesday, a forest official said.

The incident took place around 8 am when the man went to collect tendu leaves in the Vandra beat of Brahmapuri forest range, he said.

The Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve is located in Chandrapur district. There have been several incidents of human-animal conflict in the region in the recent past.

On May 23, a 68-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack at the Marodi beat of Mul forest range in Chandrapur. On May 19, three persons were killed by tigers in separate incidents in Chandrapur.

Besides, a forest guard was attacked by a feline in the Saoli forest range on May 19.

Last month, two members of a family were killed in a tiger attack in the Sindewahi forest range under Brahmapuri division.

