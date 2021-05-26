Left Menu

More than 22 cr COVID vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far: Centre

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday informed that more than 22 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories (UTs) amid the pandemic so far.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 12:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday informed that more than 22 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories (UTs) amid the pandemic so far. "The government of India has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 22 crore vaccine doses (22,00,59,880) to States and UTs", informed an official release by the ministry.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 20,13,74,636 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today). More than 1.77 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses (1,77,52,594) are still available with the States/Union Territories (UTs) to be administered, it added.

Furthermore, 1 lakh (1,00,000) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost. In addition, the Government of India has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the States and UTs, ut added.

The vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with test, track, treat and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Implementation of the liberalised and accelerated phase-3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination has started from May 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, the daily COVID-19 positivity rate in India has reduced and now stands at 9.42 per cent, while the recoveries continue to outnumber the new cases for the 13th consecutive day, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. 2,08,921 new COVID-19 cases and 4,157 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country. (ANI)

