Three people arrested over Italian cable car disaster - ANSA
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-05-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 12:11 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Three people were arrested early on Wednesday in an investigation into a cable car disaster in northern Italy that killed 14 people, including two children, Italian newswire ANSA reported, citing prosecutors.
On Sunday the gondola on a cable way connecting the town of Stresa, on the shore of Lake Maggiore, to the nearby Mottarone mountain, plunged to the ground, killing all aboard apart from a five-year-old Israeli boy.
