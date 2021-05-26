Russian trawler collides with Japanese fishing boat, three killed - Russian embassy

A mid-sized Russian trawler collided with a small Japanese fishing boat in the Sea of Okhotsk on Wednesday and three Japanese fishermen were killed, Russia's embassy in Tokyo said.

The collision occurred 23 kilometres (14 miles) from the port of Mombetsu in Japan's north, the embassy said.

