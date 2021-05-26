Left Menu

Man kills wife with spade in UP village, absconding

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 26-05-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 12:47 IST
A 48-year-old man has been booked for allegedly killing his wife with a spade in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Meerapur village in the Karari area on Tuesday, they said, adding the victim was identified as Suggi Devi (35).

The accused, Fakire Lal, attacked her with a spade after a heated argument over some issue, they said.

Station House Officer Ashok Kumar said Devi was his second wife and he has three children with her.

The victim's body was sent for postmortem and efforts were on to nab the accused, the officer said.

