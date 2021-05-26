Lukashenko accuses 'ill-wishers' of trying to harm Belarus
26-05-2021
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused his country's "ill-wishers" on Wednesday of trying to strangle Belarus, the Belta news agency reported his first comments since the forced landing of a passenger plane that sparked international outrage.
Lukashenko defended the former Soviet republic's handling of the forced landing of the Ryanair flight on Sunday and accused those who criticized the action of "crossing red lines" and abandoning common sense in their attacks on Belarus.
