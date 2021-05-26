Left Menu

Lukashenko accuses 'ill-wishers' of trying to harm Belarus

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-05-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 13:13 IST
Lukashenko accuses 'ill-wishers' of trying to harm Belarus
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko accused his country's "ill-wishers" on Wednesday of trying to strangle Belarus, the Belta news agency reported his first comments since the forced landing of a passenger plane that sparked international outrage.

Lukashenko defended the former Soviet republic's handling of the forced landing of the Ryanair flight on Sunday and accused those who criticized the action of "crossing red lines" and abandoning common sense in their attacks on Belarus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
4
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021