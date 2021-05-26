Left Menu

MP: MLA alleges blackmailing by woman after video call, files complaint

A Congress MLA here in Madhya Pradesh has lodged a police complaint alleging that an unidentified woman made a video call to him and performed obscene acts, and later tried to blackmail him with the clip, a police official said.

PTI | Chhatarpur | Updated: 26-05-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 13:23 IST
MP: MLA alleges blackmailing by woman after video call, files complaint
  • Country:
  • India

A Congress MLA here in Madhya Pradesh has lodged a police complaint alleging that an unidentified woman made a video call to him and performed obscene acts, and later tried to blackmail him with the clip, a police official said. Based on the complaint of legislator Neeraj Dixit, who represents the Maharajpur Assembly seat in Chhatarpur, the police have registered a case, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shashank Jain told reporters on Tuesday. “MLA Neeraj Dixit has submitted an application at Garhi Malehara police station that an unidentified woman recently made a video call on his personal number. The woman allegedly performed obscene acts and recorded the video call. Later, she started blackmailing him on the basis of the video,” Jain said. He said the MLA in his complaint mentioned that he received the video call from an unidentified number, but he attended it thinking someone from his constituency had called him to share a problem. Dixit earlier also received SMSes from the number, the official said. Asked how much money the woman demanded, the official said such details are yet to come out and an investigation into the case is underway. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under section 385 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said. The official said such cyber crimes were very common these days. The MLA could not be contacted for his comments. However, his representative Bali Chaurasia said the legislator received the call four-five days back when he was sitting with his family. He took the call thinking it was from someone in his Assembly segment. But, when he saw the woman indulging in obscene acts, the MLA disconnected the phone immediately, Chaurasia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
4
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021