Subodh Kumar Jaiswal takes charge as CBI director
He has also served as Maharashtras director general of police in the past.The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI was working without a regular chief for over three months after Rishi Kumar Shukla completed his two-year tenure on February 3.
IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal on Wednesday took charge as director of the CBI, officials said.
Jaiswal is a 1985-batch officer of the Maharashtra cadre. He was till now serving as the chief of the CISF. He has also served as Maharashtra's director general of police in the past.
