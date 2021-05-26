China calls on Mali sides to resolve differences through dialogue
China called for Mali's sides to resolve their differences through dialogue to uphold national stability and unity, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.
Mali's President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane have been detained at a military base outside the capital Bamako since Monday evening.
