Man attempts suicide after killing wife, two sons in UP

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 26-05-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 13:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), May 26 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly poisoned his wife and two sons to death over a dispute here and then attempted suicide, police said on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Budhai, is hospitalised, and his condition is stated to be critical, they said.

Budhai killed his wife, Nanhi (30), and his sons, Kuldeep (2) and Sandeep (1), in Veersinghpur village under the Isanagar police station limits on Tuesday night and then consumed a poisonous substance himself, Kheri Superintendent of Police Vijay Dhull said.

''However, he was rescued and rushed to the district hospital'' he added.

The SP said the bodies had been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Appropriate action is being taken in the case, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

