Swiss air force jet crashes, pilot unhurt
Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 26-05-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 13:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
A Swiss air force Tiger F-5 jet crashed on Wednesday near Melchsee-Frutt in the central canton of Obwalden, the defense ministry said.
The pilot ejected from the aircraft and was unhurt, it said on Twitter, giving no further details.
