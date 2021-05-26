Case against unknown person for sending threatening messages to Haryana chief secretary

The Chandigarh Police has registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly sending threatening messages on WhatsApp to Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan.

Inspector Jasbir Singh, SHO of Sector 26 police station, said on Wednesday that the case was registered a day earlier acting on Vardhan's complaint.

Advertisement

He said the complainant, a senior IAS officer, has stated that some unknown person had sent threatening and abusive messages to him on May 21 on WhatsApp.

“A case has been registered under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act and the matter is under investigation,” the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)