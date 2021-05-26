Case against unknown person for sending threatening messages to Haryana chief secretary
- Country:
- India
The Chandigarh Police has registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly sending threatening messages on WhatsApp to Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan.
Inspector Jasbir Singh, SHO of Sector 26 police station, said on Wednesday that the case was registered a day earlier acting on Vardhan's complaint.
He said the complainant, a senior IAS officer, has stated that some unknown person had sent threatening and abusive messages to him on May 21 on WhatsApp.
“A case has been registered under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act and the matter is under investigation,” the SHO said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
Punjab, Haryana to step up screening as COVID spreads it tentacles in villages
Punjab, Haryana to step up screening as COVID spreads it tentacles in villages
Covid-19: Haryana records 144 fatalities, 11,637 fresh cases
Dr Vardhan applauds dedication shown by state administrations in fight against COVID