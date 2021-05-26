Plea in HC for SIT probe into attack on protesting farmers camp
- Country:
- India
A plea in the Delhi High Court has sought an independent probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into an alleged attack on the farmers camped on the outskirts of the national capital in protest against the Centre's three farm laws.
The petition has alleged that on January 29 the farmers' camp at Singhu border, between Delhi and Haryana, was attacked by some miscreants ''with assistance and guidance of the police personnel'' deployed there.
It has claimed that a criminal complaint in relation to the attack was filed at the Alipur police station against the miscreants and erring officers of Delhi Police, however, no FIR was lodged.
The plea has also claimed that representations were sent to the CBI, the Chief Justice of India, National Commission for Women and National Human Rights Commission requesting for proper enquiry to be conducted against the accused persons, but nothing happened.
Besides an independent court monitored probe by an SIT, the petition has also sought preserving of the video footage of the incident as the protest site was covered by police cameras.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
2 brothers arrested for allegedly manhandling Delhi Police ASI
Covid-19: Delhi policeman donates plasma to pregnant woman, saves two lives
'Feel assisting people in distress my duty': Delhi Police ASI who helps cremate Covid dead
Delhi Police questions Youth Congress chief about COVID-19 aid, Rahul Gandhi expresses solidarity with him
Man held in Rajasthan for duping people by promising oxygen cylinders & concentrators: Delhi Police