Left Menu

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma appears in court for corruption plea

Former South African leader Jacob Zuma appeared in court on Wednesday, where he was expected to plead not guilty to corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering charges over a $2 billion arms deal when he was deputy president. Zuma, who was president between 2009-2018, faces 18 charges relating to the 1999 deal.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 26-05-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 13:57 IST
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma appears in court for corruption plea
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Former South African leader Jacob Zuma appeared in court on Wednesday, where he was expected to plead not guilty to corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering charges over a $2 billion arms deal when he was deputy president. Zuma, who was president between 2009-2018, faces 18 charges relating to the 1999 deal. He has rejected the charges and says he is the victim of a politically motived witch hunt by a rival faction of the ruling African National Congress.

Zuma is accused of accepting 500,000 rand ($34,000) annually from French arms company Thales, in exchange for protecting the company from an investigation into the deal. He denies the charge. Besides entering a plea at the court in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, Zuma's defence team is expected to first call for the recusal of state prosecutor Billy Downer, on the grounds that he has "no title to prosecute".

Thales was known as Thomson-CSF at the time of the deal. It has said it had no knowledge of any transgressions by any of its employees in relation to the award of the contracts. The National Prosecuting Authority filed the charges against Zuma more than a decade ago, set them aside just before he successfully ran for president in 2009, then reinstated them a month after he resigned in early 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
4
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021