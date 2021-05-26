Lukashenko says nuclear station put on military alert during plane incident

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday the defense systems of the country's nuclear power station were put on high alert during the diversion of a plane, the Belta news agency reported, as he sought to defend his handling of the incident.

Sunday's forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk and the arrest of a dissident journalist who had been on board have sparked international condemnation.

