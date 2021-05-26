Lukashenko says nuclear station put on military alert during plane incident
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-05-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 13:59 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday the defense systems of the country's nuclear power station were put on high alert during the diversion of a plane, the Belta news agency reported, as he sought to defend his handling of the incident.
Sunday's forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk and the arrest of a dissident journalist who had been on board have sparked international condemnation.
