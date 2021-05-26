Left Menu

UK PM's former adviser Cummings apologises for failing public over COVID-19

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-05-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 14:09 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former adviser, Dominic Cummings, apologized on Wednesday for the mistakes government made in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, saying ministers and officials failed the public.

"The truth is that senior ministers, senior officials, senior advisors like me, fell disastrously short of the standards that the public has a right to expect of its government in a crisis like this," he told a parliamentary committee.

"When the public needed us most, the government failed."

