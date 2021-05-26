Left Menu

MP: Martyred jawan cremated with full military honours

PTI | Ratlam | Updated: 26-05-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 14:26 IST
MP: Martyred jawan cremated with full military honours
  • Country:
  • India

The last rites of martyred Army jawan Kanhaiyalal Jat, who died in the line of duty in Sikkim, were performed on Wednesday at his ancestral village Gunavad in Madhya Pradesh with full military honours.

The funeral pyre was lit by Jat's elder daughter Aradhya (6) after the Guard of Honour was given in the presence of a large number of people.

Earlier, villagers showered floral petals on the procession carrying the mortal remains of the jawan.

Jat's wife Sapna and daughter Aradhya also saluted him along with Army personnel on the occasion.

Madhya Pradesh higher education minister Mohan Yadav offered floral tributes on behalf of the state government to the martyred jawan. BJP MP from Ratlam-Jhabua seat, Guman Singh Damor, Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana and senior district officials among others also paid floral tributes.

Jat (32), a Lance Naik, was killed in a sudden blast while cleaning an Army vehicle in Sikkim on Saturday, his brother said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
4
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021