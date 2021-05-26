Blinken visits Cairo as U.S. seeks to secure Gaza ceasefire

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Cairo on Wednesday, part of a Middle East tour aimed at shoring up a ceasefire that ended the worst fighting in years between Israel and Palestinian militants.

Egypt played a key role in brokering the ceasefire after 11 days of violence, in coordination with the United States. Blinken arrived in Egypt after stops in Jerusalem and Ramallah and he is also due to visit Jordan.

